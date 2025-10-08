Music Composer Karan Malhotra & Aparshakti Khurana Bring Romance To Life In ‘Sundaa Raavan’

Music composer Karan Malhotra joins hands with Aparshakti Khurana for the first time for 'Sundaa Raavan' - a refreshing romantic ballad that blends modern charm with the timeless warmth of classic melodies.

In a world of situationships and fleeting romances, 'Sundaa Raavan' stands out as a song about falling in love with your partner - every single day. The journey began when Karan wrote the song one night while sitting beside his girlfriend and instantly sent it to Aparshakti. Aparshakti's soothing, emotive voice then brought it to life.

The song is trending on all major streaming platforms within a day of its release and has crossed 2 million organic views on YouTube, reflecting the love it continues to receive from audiences.

'Sundaa Raavan' exudes freshness while evoking a nostalgic, folksy charm reminiscent of the classics. It features Aparshakti Khurana, Barkha Singh, and Karan Malhotra. The track is sung by Aparshakti, composed by Karan, and written by Karan Malhotra and Amar Jalal. It is released under the banner of Tips Music.

Speaking about the collaboration, Karan Malhotra said,"Creating Sundaa Raavan was about capturing the carefree feeling of not just falling in love, but being in love every day. In a world of fleeting romances, this song is about the calm and ease of being with that one special person. Working with Apar was a pleasure - I've always been a fan of his voice, and I knew this song had to be with him. I'm really proud of how it turned out." Aparshakti Khurana added,"Working with Karan was a breezy and wholesome experience. The song just clicked for us, and the love with which it was created truly reflects in it."

Karan Malhotra is one of the most renowned composers in the world of advertising - the man behind some of the most iconic tunes of recent years. In his 8-9-year career, he has composed hundreds of jingles, including the viral CRED Venkaboys anthem and the Bollywood-inspired MakeMyTrip ad featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He was also the music director for Madhur Bhandarkar's film Babli Bouncer, composing "Babli Shor Machaye" with Mika Singh.

'Sundaa Raavan' marks Karan's first independent release and his first collaboration with Aparshakti Khurana, bringing together heartfelt lyrics, a soothing voice, and an evocative melody - a perfect addition to your playlists.