"My Biggest Gift Has Been The Love Of My Fans," Affirms Sanjana Sanghi On Her birthday

For Sanjana Sanghi, birthdays aren't just about cutting cakes or throwing parties they're about reflection, gratitude, and the people who have stood by her from day one. And as she rings in another year, Sanjana says the one constant that makes every birthday special is the love of her fans.

Ever since she played the unforgettable Kizie Basu in Dil Bechara (2020), the outpouring of affection has been unmatched. Even five years later, Sanjana often finds herself greeted with placards, posters, wherever she goes. It's a phenomenon few debut roles achieve, and for her, it's nothing short of overwhelming.

"The love that Kizie Basu fans shower on me, even today, is my constant reminder that I'm never alone on this path. That's my biggest birthday gift. It's so moving to see people still carrying placards, calling out 'Seri Kizie Basu,' and reliving those moments with me. That character will always be my first love, and I feel so blessed that the audience continues to keep her alive in their hearts. As I step into new stories and roles, this love gives me the courage to experiment and grow, she shared.

But while her fans hold on to Dil Bechara with fondness, Sanjana is steadily carving her path forward with exciting projects. Up next, she'll be seen in Netflix's much-awaited Dhak-Dhak 2, a sequel that promises to bring a fresh, thrilling side of her on-screen persona.