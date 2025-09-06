National Award Winner Vikrant Massey Pens An Emotional Note For 12th Fail Director

Vikrant Massey recently achieved a career-defining milestone as he received the prestigious National Award at the 71st National Film Awards for his phenomenal performance in 12th Fail, cementing his position as the as the best actor of our generation. The film directed by the legendary Vidhu Vinod Chopra, not only won over audiences and critics but also became a turning point in Vikrant's journey as an actor.

Marking this achievement, Vikrant took to social media to share a heartfelt post dedicated to Chopra. Along with a warm picture of the two, he penned an emotional note filled with gratitude, highlighting the influence and guidance the director has had on his career. His words reflected both admiration and affection, striking a chord with fans who have witnessed his steady rise in the industry.

Sharing the picture, Vikrant wrote: "Happiest Birthday Sir 🤗♥ Thank you for being my guiding light. Just how teachers should be. I love you 🤗 Happy Teachers Day too ♥"

The message, posted on the occasion of Chopra's birthday and Teachers' Day, showcased the deep bond between actor and director. Fans flooded the comments with love, applauding Vikrant's humility and the respect he continues to hold for those who shaped his craft.

With the National Award, Vikrant has firmly cemented his place as one of the finest and most best actors of our generation. His performance in 12th Fail has set a new benchmark, while his sincerity and grounded nature continue to win admiration across the industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey will next be seen playing spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming biopic film titled White.