National Film Awards 2025: Krishnadev’s Vash Wins Best Film & Janki Bodiwala Bags Best Supporting Actress

At the 71st National Film Awards (2025), Gujarati cinema's landmark film Vash brought home top honours - Best Gujarati Film and Best Supporting Actress for Janki Bodiwala's stellar performance. Written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik and produced by Kalpesh K Soni and Krunal Soni, Vash featured powerful performances from Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, and Niilam Panchaal, and went on to become a cultural phenomenon. Its journey extended beyond Gujarati cinema with the Hindi remake Shaitaan - starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan alongside Janki - and reached new heights this year with Vash: Level 2, which is still running successfully in theatres after a phenomenal box-office run and glowing reviews.

Reflecting on this milestone, director and writer Krishnadev Yagnik said, "This year has been nothing short of surreal. From the resounding success of Vash: Level 2 to now receiving the National Award, it feels like we've come to a full circle - it feels like Gujarati cinema is finally getting the recognition it deserves. With this franchise, we've been able to take Gujarati storytelling to the next level, and I hope we can continue pushing it to a pan-India level. Kudos to the entire team for making this possible. Janki, Hiten Bhai, Hitu Bhai, and all our actors brought incredible dedication to their characters, and this recognition belongs to each one of them."

Best Supporting Actress winner Janki Bodiwala shared her emotions, saying, "I truly feel on top of the world. The release of Vash: Level 2 was already a blessing, and now to receive the National Award is beyond words. This year, I've been lucky to cross paths twice with the great Shah Rukh Khan - first when he handed me the IIFA award, and again here at the National Awards as he received the Best Actor award. To see him get this recognition for his lifelong contribution to cinema feels so well deserved, and being in the same room for this moment is unforgettable. When the National Award announcement came, it was the very same day the Vash: Level 2 trailer launched - it truly felt like destiny, a 'Vash day' I will cherish forever. I owe this honour entirely to my director Krishnadev Yagnik sir, who pushed me to discover my best performance, and to my wonderful co-stars Hitu Kanodia ji and Hiten Kumar ji, who brought out so much in me through their own brilliance. The entire credit goes to our team - this award belongs to all of us."

Producer Krunal Soni and Kalpesh Soni said "We are truly honored that Vash has received the National Award for Best Gujarati Film. This recognition is a testament to the vision of our director KD and the incredible hard work of the entire cast and crew, who poured their heart into bringing this story to life. We are grateful for their unwavering dedication and to the audiences whose love has made this journey so memorable and bringing us to the national stage."

As Vash celebrates its double National Award victory, Vash: Level 2 continues its victorious run in theatres, reminding audiences of the power of stories that transcend boundaries.