National Film Awards 2025: Was Aishwarya Rai Robbed Of Awards? Fans Ask 'Why Didn't Ponniyan Selvan Win?'

Was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Robbed Of National Film Awards 2025: National Film Awards 2025 has left everyone talking. Shah Rukh Khan has left everyone talking as he won the national award for Jawan. Amid the legendary actor's win, Atlee penned down an emotional note for him. He wrote, "Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I'm super happy that you've got the national award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving this film, sir. It's just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir."

Amid all the celebrations, many wonder why Aishwarya didn't win any National Award. Was she robbed of it? Many believed that Aishwarya deserved a National Award for her acting in Ponniyin Selvan. Let us take a look at why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn't win any award at the National Film Awards 2025 and what fans are saying about it:

Was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Robbed Of National Film Awards 2025?

A user took to a Reddit thread with title She was robbed of National Awards this year." The user uploaded the photo os Aishwarya from Ponniyin Selvan. The user further explained, "Aishwarya Rai was so good as Femme fatale Nandini Devi in Ponniyin Selvan. I think she deserved every bit of that National Award as much as Rani Mukherjee did." Another commented in the same thread, "I doubt why didn't Ponniyan selvan didn't win any award. And more than that Hi Nanna didn't win any." Another wrote, "Yeah in general PS films deserved awards. I think a special mention for her acting should have been done. They did it for Sonam for Neerja."

Aishwarya Rai has recently been in the headlines for attending the Cannes Film Festival 2025. But since she has not won the National Film Awards, many have been left asking about the reason behind it.