Nawazuddin Siddiqui In India’s Next Irrfan Khan: There Are So Many Great Actors Whose Names...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is celebrated for his exceptional acting in Indian cinema, often drawing comparisons to the late Irrfan Khan. However, Nawazuddin has a distinct perspective on such comparisons. He believes that Indian actors should not seek validation from Western standards, as both regions produce a mix of good and bad films.

When asked about being compared to Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin stated, "We shouldn't need validation from the west. There are many good films made here and many good films made there and many bad films made here and many bad films made there. This is a fact. And we have such great actors. There are so many great actors whose names you have mentioned like Naseer saab, Manoj bhai, Om Puri saab, Irrfan Bhai."

In addition to his past achievements, Nawazuddin continues to captivate audiences with upcoming projects. He will soon be seen in "Raat Akeli Hai 2" and "Thama," promising more compelling performances that showcase his talent.

