Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals He Nailed Chand Nawab’s Iconic Bajrangi Bhaijaan Scene In One Take

Nawazuddin Siddiqui captivates audiences with his versatile performances, notably as Chand Nawab in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He shares insights on his dedication and upcoming projects, including Raat Akeli Hai 2 and Thama.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, consistently captivates audiences with his exceptional talent for embodying diverse roles. His performances are often compared to those of the late Irrfan Khan due to the depth and authenticity he brings to each character. One of his standout roles was Chand Nawab, a quirky Pakistani journalist in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Chand Nawab's character was inspired by a real-life reporter whose blooper video gained viral fame. Siddiqui's portrayal added both humour and warmth to the film, making it memorable for viewers. Reflecting on this role, Siddiqui shared that he first saw the viral clip just days before filming began.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Dedication

"It was a funny video, but tricky too because the timing depended on people walking in front of the camera. I practiced a lot and made sure to memorize all the lines," Siddiqui explained in an interview. The scene was filmed at a railway station in Rajasthan and remarkably completed in one take.

Siddiqui recounted how everything aligned perfectly during filming: "Fortunately, the timing of everything clicked perfectly. We got it in one go, and after that, everyone took the rest of the day off," he said with a smile. Despite being a supporting role, his impeccable performance made it one of the film's most cherished scenes.

Upcoming Projects

Looking ahead, Siddiqui has several promising projects lined up. Among them are Raat Akeli Hai 2 and Thama, which have generated considerable anticipation among fans and critics alike. His ability to bring characters to life continues to be a significant draw for audiences.

Siddiqui's dedication to his craft is evident in every role he takes on. His commitment ensures that even minor characters leave a lasting impression on viewers. This dedication has solidified his reputation as one of India's finest actors.