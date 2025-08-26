Neeraj Pandey to Shujaat Saudagar: Looking At Avinash Tiwary’s Major Collaborations With Celebrated Directors

There are actors who simply act, and there are actors who bring to life the vivid vision of directors. Avinash Tiwary has earned his stance as a promising actor by staying true to a director's vision and getting into the skin of characters to justify the directorial perspective. As he continues to stay on a roll, here's looking at his major collaborations with celebrated directors.

Sajid Ali - Laila Majnu

A film that cemented Avinash Tiwary as a dynamic performer! Under the directorial vision of Sajid Ali, Avinash brought to the fore a tragic love story that made the audiences fall in love and left them heartbroken at the same time.

Neeraj Pandey - Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

In Neeraj Pandey's Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Avinash Tiwary plays Sikandar Sharma, an IT technician in the heist thriller. Stepping into a serious and intense role, Avinash impresses all with a distinct performance in this gripping tale of crime, suspense, and obsession.

Bulbbul - Anvita Dutt

In this one-of-a-kind period horror film by Anvita Dutt, Avinash Tiwary plays Satyajeet Thakur, the young brother of a wealthy lord and the childhood friend of Triptii Dimri's ferocious character. The actor keeps viewers engaged with each frame and delivers an act that throws light on his growing range as a performer.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter - Bhav Dhulia

In Bhav Dhulia's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Avinash Tiwary steps into the grey-shaded role of Chandan Mahto, a member of a notorious gang. With Khakee, Avinash took a detour from his innocent outings and impressed audiences with this tangent, pulling-off a character set against the backdrop of crime, a deadly chase, and a moral battle.

Bambai Meri Jaan - Shujaat Saudagar

In Shujaat Saudagar's celebrated crime thriller series, Bambai Meri Jaan, Avinash Tiwary again impresses everyone by playing the role of a mafia, Dara Kadri, a character said to be based on Dawood Ibrahim. By getting into the skin of a tricky and challenging portrayal, Avinash truly proved to be the chameleon of actors.

Kaala - Bejoy Nambiar

In Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala, Avinash Tiwary steps into the role of Kolkata IB officer Ritwik Mukherjee and delivers a compelling act. With a deep sense of intensity, Avinash adds gravitas to the story surrounding black businesses, including money laundering and hawala works.

Avinash Tiwary's collaborations with celebrated directors prove that he's risen as one of the most bankable actors of modern cinema and an in-demand performer of today's time.