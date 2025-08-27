Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Jet Off To Rome For Birthday Celebrations, Calls It Their First Honeymoon

Neha Dhupia celebrates her birthday with Angad Bedi in Rome and Florence, marking their long-awaited first honeymoon. The couple reflects on love, family, and cherished memories during their getaway.

Neha Dhupia is celebrating her birthday in a grand and romantic way by travelling to Rome and Florence with Angad Bedi. The couple, who married in 2018, are treating this trip as their "first honeymoon" after eight years of marriage.

Despite being one of Bollywood's beloved couples, Neha and Angad never had the chance for an official honeymoon after their wedding. Their busy schedules, filled with professional commitments and raising two children, left little room for a proper getaway. This year, Neha chose to make her birthday unforgettable by visiting Florence, her favourite holiday spot, for a celebration full of love and laughter.

First Honeymoon After Eight Years

"We've gone official on our first honeymoon with Angad after 8 years of marriage," Neha shared about the trip. "For this birthday, I'm manifesting good health, success, and precious family time. Career-wise, I'm looking forward to the coming year, which is going to be a busy one."

Known for her candid nature, Neha always expresses herself openly. This celebration reflects her philosophy of living life fully. With Florence's timeless allure as their setting, the couple is enjoying quality time together while soaking in the city's beauty and romance.

A Memorable Birthday Celebration

With love surrounding them and iconic places like Rome and Florence as their backdrop, Neha Dhupia's birthday promises to be as memorable and heartfelt as she is. The couple is embracing the charm of these cities while celebrating their relationship.

Their journey not only marks a significant personal milestone but also highlights the importance of taking time out for loved ones amidst life's hustle. As they explore these beautiful destinations together, Neha and Angad are creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.