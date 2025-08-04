Neha Dhupia Revives Freedom To Feed For World Breastfeeding Week 2025; To Host Conversations With Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Freedom to Feed initiative continues to promote open conversations about breastfeeding during World Breastfeeding Week 2025. Engaging discussions with celebrities aim to destigmatise public breastfeeding and support mothers in their journeys.

Neha Dhupia, an actor and advocate for maternal rights, is gearing up to enhance her initiative, Freedom to Feed, during World Breastfeeding Week 2025. This year promises a series of candid discussions with new voices joining the movement, aiming to foster open conversations about breastfeeding.

Freedom to Feed was initiated in 2019 by Neha Dhupia, inspired by her own experiences as a mother. The platform seeks to destigmatize public breastfeeding and create a supportive environment for mothers. It has grown into a space where mothers and caregivers share their stories and support each other.

Engaging Conversations with Celebrities

This year, Neha will engage in insightful digital dialogues with actors Radhika Apte, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Sonali Sehgall. These discussions will explore themes such as body autonomy and societal pressures faced by mothers. The conversations will be available on Neha's social media platforms throughout the week.

Over time, Freedom to Feed has received backing from notable figures like Bipasha Basu, Freida Pinto, Soha Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza. These celebrities have voiced their support for more open discussions around breastfeeding and maternal health.

A Personal Journey Turned Movement

Reflecting on the campaign's revival, Neha Dhupia shared: "When I first launched Freedom to Feed, it came from a deeply personal space — from feeling vulnerable, judged, and isolated during what should have been the most natural and empowering time of my life. Over the years, I've realised how many women have felt the same, and how powerful it can be when we come together to share our stories. This year, I want to make the conversation even louder, even more honest. Because no woman should be made to feel ashamed for simply feeding her child. This is about choice, dignity, and respect — and it's time we all stood up for that."

The initiative continues to grow as more individuals join the conversation. By sharing experiences and insights on social media platforms, Freedom to Feed aims to create a supportive community for mothers everywhere.

The campaign underscores the importance of choice and dignity in motherhood. It encourages society to embrace open dialogues about breastfeeding without judgment or stigma.