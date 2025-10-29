Netizens React To Sanjay Mishra And Neena Gupta’s Vadh 2: Call It “A First-Ever Truly Deserving Franchise"

Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films, one of the most prominent production houses in Indian cinema, continue to deliver compelling stories that strike a chord with audiences. Known for bringing some of the finest films to the big screen, they are now back with yet another emotionally charged tale, Vadh 2. The film is a spiritual sequel that builds on the soul of its predecessor, delving into complex emotions, moral dilemmas, and human relationships through new characters and a fresh storyline.

The makers recently announced its release date as 6th October 2026, sparking immense excitement among fans. Ever since the announcement, netizens have been flooding social media with their reactions, praising the film and calling it "a first-ever truly deserving franchise of actors." With Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta returning to deliver another powerhouse performance, Vadh 2 promises to move audiences once again.

A fan wrote, "Finally, a franchise that truly deserves a sequel! 🔥 #Vadh2"

A netizen's tweet read, "Not stars, but ACTORS leading a franchise..can't wait! 🙌 #Vadh2"

"Hats off to Luv Films for celebrating talent and storytelling over stardom 🙌 The first-ever character actors' franchise #Vadh2 releasing 6th Feb 2026," read a fan's tweet.

"⁠Neena Gupta & Sanjay Mishra return with #Vadh2, from Vadh to now becoming the first actor-led franchise!👏🙌 ," wrote a fan praising.

Another fan wrote, "A first-ever truly deserving franchise of actors! Vadh 2 hits theatres on 6th February 2026👏"

A Luv Films Presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 6th February 2026.