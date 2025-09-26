NFDC Presented Inaugural IFFI – Vision Asia Award At 30th Busan International Film Festival

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), India, in collaboration with the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), presented the inaugural International Film Festival of India - Vision Asia Award at the 30th edition of BIFF.

The award was conferred by Shri Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of NFDC, to acclaimed filmmaker Shahram Mokri for his film Black Rabbit White Rabbit. The film was chosen as the Best Film under the Vision Awards initiative by a distinguished jury that included Mr. Pankaj Saxena, Artistic Director of the International Film Festival of India; filmmaker Mr. Haobam Paban Kumar; and noted cinematographer Mr. A. Sreekar Prasad.

Instituted to celebrate emerging and innovative talent in Asian cinema, the Busan Vision Awards highlight unique and independent voices shaping the future of filmmaking. The recognition of Black Rabbit White Rabbit underscored the award's mission to honor bold narratives and artistic excellence across the continent.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Prakash Magdum remarked that the award represented not only a celebration of cinematic brilliance but also the spirit of collaboration between India and South Korea. He emphasized that it was a proud moment for IFFI to partner with BIFF in recognizing the future of Asian cinema.

The Vision Asia Award, in its inaugural year, marked a significant step in strengthening cultural exchange and fostering creative partnerships between India and South Korea, further deepening the shared cinematic legacy between IFFI and BIFF.