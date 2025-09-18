NFDC’s Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms Trailer Launched, Film To Release Theatrically On THIS Date

The trailer of Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms was launched today on social media platforms by the makers. After creating ripples internationally with its market screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, the Indo-Swiss collaboration is now gearing up for its theatrical release in India.

A cinematic celebration of love, philosophy, and breathtaking landscapes, the film features the striking pair of Jitesh Thakur, Former Mr India & Mr Supranational Winner, and Alankrita Bora, former Miss Diva finalist and the youngest to represent Miss Universe India, in lead roles. Veteran powerhouses Amol Palekar, Deepti Naval, and Brijendra Kala lend gravitas to the narrative with their nuanced performances.

Directed by Srinivas Abrol, Tara & Akash brings together the production might of Whispers from Eternity Films, founded by Jitesh Thakur and Alankrita Bora, and the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The film is enriched by the evocative music of C Sathya and the striking cinematography of Ateet Singh, which captures everything from the panoramic train routes of Switzerland to the spiritual roots of India. Supported by Switzerland Tourism as its official tourism partner, the film blends romance with philosophy in a rare storytelling format.

Speaking about the film, lead actor and producer Jitesh Thakur said, "This film is a dream project that took shape with immense love, hard work, and belief in the story we wanted to tell. With Switzerland almost playing a character in itself, and India's philosophical essence grounding the narrative, we are thrilled to finally share this journey with audiences at home."

Alankrita Bora added, "Tara & Akash is not just a love story, it's about connection beyond realms, exploring the idea of love that transcends boundaries, cultures, and even time. We hope the Indian audience will embrace this universal story with open hearts."

The film's journey has already been lauded on the global stage. After its recognition at Film Bazaar, IFFI Goa 2023, where it won a coveted co-production deal with NFDC, and its market screening at TIFF 2024, Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms will release in theatres on September 26.

With its hauntingly beautiful music, captivating lead chemistry, and a blend of European grandeur with Indian soul, the film promises to be one of the most unique cinematic experiences of the year.