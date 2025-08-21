Nikhil Dwivedi Defends Shah Rukh Khan’s Best Actor National Award Win: "I Am Sure The Jury Has Taken..."

Actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has emerged as one of the most influential names in Indian cinema today. Backing several projects that went on to become both critical darlings and blockbuster successes, he is known for his sharp instinct in spotting powerful stories and talented actors. His credibility in the industry makes his words hold weight. Recently, when superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his stellar act in Atlee's Jawan (2023), the honour sparked mixed reactions. While many celebrated, some questioned the choice. In a recent interview with a leading portal, Nikhil addressed the matter, pointing out how there will always be voices of doubt, but dismissing such criticism is important, as the jury's decision comes with wisdom, and it is not fair for people to say so.

Nikhil Dwivedi shared how the jury isn't partial and said, "The National Awards have a jury which always consists of eminent people. The problem is that a section of people questions everything. Either we should reject each and every award that they have chosen. We can't say that the jury is right about the 5 awards but wrong about the rest of the 5 awards. That makes no sense to me. Either reject the jury's outcome completely."

Nikhil Dwivedi further added, "It's not fair to say 'I like this artist and hence, you have chosen correctly' or 'This artist should not have won'. Then, you become the jury! This commentary is absurd. I am sure the jury has taken its decision in full wisdom. These are the people who have been in the world of cinema for years. They must have thought it well, and we must respect it."

On the professional front, Nikhil Dwivedi's next big venture Bandar (Monkey in a Cage) will make its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra. Carrying forward his legacy of delivering impactful cinema, Nikhil is also producing the much-talked-about fantasy drama Naagin with Shraddha Kapoor, showcasing his vision for ambitious and genre-defining projects.