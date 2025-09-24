Nikhil Dwivedi While Speaking About His Upcoming Film, Bandar: "I don't see projects as dark..."

Anurag Kashyap's latest directorial venture Bandar / Monkey in a Cage, starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, has created quite a stir at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Screened at the prestigious festival, the film generated immense buzz and even trended on Twitter as #BANDARinTIFF. While is already making waves, producer Nikhil Dwivedi has his own viewpoint on the film.

While sharing about Bandar, Nikhil Dwivedi said, "I don't see projects as dark, white or grey or colourfull. I see scripts as purely as stories and if the stories of that script, narrative of what I'm reading is intresting story book then that is something you want to make. Because you can already visualise it. That this may be very cinema. Sometimes stories are of different kinds one could be funny, one could be a little tragic, one could have a lot of pathos, one could be with a alot of anger. It's not a perticular genre that I chase. I wouldn't call this a dark film. I would call it a drama, a very intresting drama and once it is out there and people see it then they will realise that the film is a very well made film by Anurag Kashyap and everybody else who's worked with Anurag on this"

Moreover, The film showcased Bobby Deol in an avatar like never seen before. Critics are hailing Bobby's complete transformation and believe that this could be one of the finest performances of his career.

The film also has Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role and has delivered a heart-rending performance. She has embodied her role with conviction, justifying her presence in this intense drama. Meanwhile, Saba Azad takes on the role of a young, fierce woman and portrays it with striking authenticity on screen. Sapna Pabbi is a revelation only to be experienced in the film and to talk about her role now may be giving too much away about the film.

Actor, Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who has backed this film continues his track record of backing uniquely different stories after Veere Di Wedding and CTRL. The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee.