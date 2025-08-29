Nikita Rawal On Working With Subhash Ghai And Anil Kapoor In Black & White: ‘A Film I’ll Cherish Forever’

Actress Nikita Rawal looks back fondly on one of the most memorable chapters of her career her experience working in Subhash Ghai's Black & White. The 2008 film, which featured the versatile Anil Kapoor in the lead role along with Shefali Shah and Anurag Sinha, was a thought-provoking take on terrorism, redemption, and the triumph of humanity over hate. Known for its intense storyline and powerful performances, the film stood out for the way it blended Ghai's trademark cinematic vision with a socially relevant subject. For Nikita, being part of such a project was more than just another acting assignment; it was a milestone that gave her the chance to learn, evolve, and work alongside some of the finest talents in Indian cinema an opportunity she continues to treasure even today.

Reflecting on her time on set, Nikita recalled the collaborative and inspiring atmosphere that surrounded the project. "Working with Subhash Ghai sir and sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor was an enriching experience. I learnt so much, not just about acting, but about dedication and discipline. Black & White will always hold a special place in my heart," she said.

For Nikita, the project was not only a professional turning point but also a deeply personal journey of growth. She credits the film for shaping her craft and giving her a chance to observe and learn from stalwarts of Indian cinema. "Both Subhash ji and Anil ji have such immense knowledge and experience. Just being around them on set was like attending a masterclass every day. I carry those lessons with me even now," she added.

Even years later, Black & White continues to be a project Nikita speaks of with pride and gratitude, serving as a reminder of the power of cinema to shape an artist's path and leave an indelible mark on their journey.