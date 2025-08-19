Nikki Tamboli’s Heartfelt Appearance At Pune Dahi Handi For Rupali Chakankar Foundation Wins Hearts

Actress and reality show star Nikki Tamboli turned heads as the chief guest at the vibrant Dahi Handi celebrations in Pune, organised in the presence of NCP leader Rupali Chakankar who currently heads the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

Dressed in a traditional festive look, Nikki stepped onto the stage to an overwhelming roar from the crowd. The streets were packed with enthusiastic Punekars chanting her name, cheering and waving as she greeted everyone with folded hands and a warm smile.

Clearly moved by the outpouring of love, Nikki said, "I saw the fan following for me was humongous... I truly thank all Punekars and Rupali Chakankar ji for such a warm welcome."

She spent time interacting with the crowd and also praised Rupali Chakankar and her foundation for preserving the cultural spirit of Maharashtra while empowering women across the state.

The event wasn't just about breaking the Dahi Handi it became a celebration of togetherness, tradition and genuine human connection. And Nikki Tamboli's heartfelt presence made the celebration even more memorable for the people of Pune.