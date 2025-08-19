Nikki Tamboli Shines At Nirmala Shubham Nawale Foundation’s Janmashtami Event, Fans Go Crazy

Nikki Tamboli made a stunning appearance as the chief guest at the grand Janmashtami celebrations organised by the Nirmala Shubham Nawale Foundation in Pune, and the entire event quickly turned into a fan frenzy. Nikki Tamboli was the centre of attraction amongst all her loved fans, who surrounded her with cheers, smiles and endless requests for selfies.

Crowds gathered in huge numbers just to catch a glimpse of the actress, and the aura of excitement was hard to miss. Fans went absolutely gaga as Nikki walked in wearing a beautiful traditional outfit, and many of them were seen happily clicking pictures and expressing their admiration.

Emotionally overwhelmed by the love she received, Nikki said, "I'm truly overwhelmed by my fans' love... I thank Nirmala Shubham Nawale ji for inviting me to be part of these beautiful celebrations. I feel incredibly glad and humbled."

The evening turned into a heartwarming celebration of tradition, music and togetherness and Nikki's warm presence made it even more special for the people of Pune.