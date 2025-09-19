Nishaanchi: Aaishvary Thackeray's Double Role Debut Leaves An Impact; Netizens Say 'A Star is Born'

Aaishvary Thackeray has made a significant impact with his debut film Nishaanchi, impressing audiences with his double role and musical talents, leading to industry recognition and future opportunities.

Aaishvary Thackeray has made a striking entrance into the film industry with his debut in "Nishaanchi," directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film has generated significant buzz, thanks to Aaishvary's impressive performance. took on a double role and delivered ease, showcasing not only his acting skills but also his musical talent by composing and singing tracks for the movie.

Social media is abuzz with praise from viewers who watched the film. One fan tweeted, "A star is born!! Watched #Nishaanchi today and #AaishvaryThackeray has done a remarkable debut!" Another expressed admiration for his dual role, stating, "#AaishvaryThackeray debuting with a unique double role is just WOWW👏 He has done full justice to both characters man #Nishaanchi." His multifaceted debut has left many impressed.

Industry Reactions and Future Prospects

The industry seems to have taken notice of Aaishvary's talents. Reports suggest he has already secured a significant role in the Hindi remake of Sai Rajesh's successful Telugu film "Baby." This indicates that filmmakers are confident in his abilities and potential for future projects. His debut performance has set high expectations for his career trajectory.

Another admirer described him as a "lambi race ka ghoda," highlighting the belief that Aaishvary is here for the long haul. A tweet summed up this sentiment: "In the world of boys, #AaishvaryThackeray has entered as the MAN. What a remarkable and impactful debut! #Nishaanchi🔥🔥." Such reactions underscore the impact he has made with his first film.

Audience Applause and Social Media Buzz

Fans continue to express their admiration online, with one saying, "He has entered with strong talent and full confidence! #AaishvaryThackeray is truly the IDEAL HERO of today. #Nishaanchi🙌🏻🙌🏻." Many are amazed by his ability to juggle acting, composing, and singing in his debut film, calling it an all-rounder performance that stands out.

Aaishvary's entry into cinema isn't about taking small steps; he's making significant strides right from the start. His confident debut suggests a promising future in the industry. The positive reception from audiences and critics alike hints at a bright path ahead for this young actor.