Nishaanchi Female Lead: Who is ‘Rinku’ Aka Vedika Pinto The Viral Liggi Girl — Anurag Kashyap’s Film

By
Nishaanchi Female Lead Who is Rinku Aka Vedika Pinto

Actress Vedika Pinto is set to bring alive a sweet, endearing and refreshingly real character in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Nishaanchi , hitting theatres on 19th September . As Rangeeli Rinku, Vedika steps away from the glossy glamour, embracing a retro, old-school Bollywood vibe that's both charming and distinctive. The teaser offers a glimpse of Rinku's world minimal makeup, unstyled innocence, and an expressive warmth that draws you in instantly.

Vedika's journey to Nishaanchi has been anything but ordinary. She first caught the public eye as the 'Liggi' girl in Ritviz's chart-topping music video Liggi, a performance that went viral for her effortless charm and vibrant screen presence.

Now, with Nishaanchi, Vedika enters Anurag Kashyap's unpredictable cinematic universe, taking on a role that strips away all artifice and thrives purely on raw, unfiltered performance.

With her natural innocence, expressive eyes, and a character rooted in old-school Bollywood magic, Vedika Pinto's Rangeeli Rinku is poised to be one of the most memorable on-screen turns of the year.

Vedika Pinto as Rangeeli Rinku in Nishaanchi - releasing in theatres on 19th September.

X