Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Nishaanchi New Poster Out: Amazon MGM Studios India's Releases New Poster & Teaser Drops Tomorrow

By
Nishaanchi New Poster Out

Amazon MGM Studios India has already created a stir with the first look of its upcoming theatrical film Nishaanchi. Showcasing a blend of action, drama, and comedy, the first look promised a gritty, action-packed narrative with laugh-out-loud moments. The story follows two brothers, mirror images of each other, yet worlds apart whose choices shape their destinies.

Further elevating the excitement, a brand-new poster has been unveiled, making the explosive announcement of the teaser release, which is scheduled for tomorrow, 8th August. The poster encapsulates the essence of desi cinema - bold, multi-layered, and unapologetically dramatic. It promises a world where love, revenge, and destiny collide.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios India (@amazonmgmstudiosin)

The movie marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in a high-octane double role, starring alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap.

Get ready for bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood-only in theatres on September 19.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: bollywood news
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X