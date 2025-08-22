Nishaanchi New Song: Neend Bhi Teri, A Soulful Melody From MGM Studios India & Anurag Kashyap’s Film Is OUT

Amazon MGM Studios India and Zee Music Co. have introduced "Neend Bhi Teri," a heartfelt romantic song from Anurag Kashyap's eagerly awaited film, Nishaanchi. Crafted by Manan Bhardwaj, who also performs it, the track embodies his unique style—intimate and deeply emotional. It beautifully portrays love's delicacy, the pain of unspoken words, and the subtle changes that can alter relationships forever.

Manan Bhardwaj's Musical Vision

Manan Bhardwaj shared his thoughts on creating "Neend Bhi Teri," stating, "I wanted Neend Bhi Teri to carry the weight of emotions that words often fail to express — the silences, the longing, the hesitation. That is also the soul of Nishaanchi. By singing it myself, I could pour that raw honesty into the melody, so that when audiences hear it, they don't just listen to a song — they live a part of the film's journey with me."

The film will feature another rendition of "Neend Bhi Teri," performed by Aaishvary Thackeray, who plays a dual role in Nishaanchi. This romantic ballad is set against a love triangle backdrop and combines tender lyrics with a lingering melody. Manan's composition merges modern sound with traditional sentiment, drawing listeners into its raw emotions.

Nishaanchi: A Cinematic Journey

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures in collaboration with Flip Films, Nishaanchi promises an engaging cinematic experience. The storyline delves into the complex relationship between two brothers who choose different paths, highlighting how their decisions shape their destinies.

The movie features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in an intense double role alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in significant roles. Written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap himself, Nishaanchi is set to release nationwide on September 19.

"Neend Bhi Teri" is evocative and easy to hum—a track you'll return to whenever you seek genuine emotion. Its blend of contemporary sound with desi sentiment invites listeners into its unvarnished emotions. The song captures love's fragility through its tender lyrics and haunting melody.

Nishaanchi explores themes of love and relationships through its music and narrative. The film promises to be a gripping tale of choices and consequences as it hits theaters across India soon.