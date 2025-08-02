Nishaanchi Poster Sparks Buzz As Aaishvary Thackeray’s Double Role Sets The Stage For The Most Exciting Debut

The new poster of Nishaanchi has taken the internet by storm, confirming what many had suspected from the teaser. Aaishvary Thackeray will be seen in a powerful double role. The announcement has intensified the buzz around the film, with audiences and industry insiders hailing this as one of the most exciting debuts in recent memory. Releasing on 19th September 2025 and helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi is not just introducing a newcomer, it is presenting an actor ready to hold his ground.

What makes this debut stand out is its silence. Aaishvary's performance in the teaser offered quiet strength and grounded intensity. His journey from working as an Assistant Director on Bajirao Mastani to this assured on-screen presence is proof of his commitment. With the double role reveal, the stakes have only risen and yet it all feels natural. There is nothing forced about this debut and that is precisely why it is resonating so strongly.

Nishaanchi does not look like a launchpad created to impress. It feels like a film with weight and character. And Aaishvary's presence in it is not decorative - it is compelling. In a year filled with many new faces, this one stands apart for choosing restraint over rush and craft over clamor. The teaser still holds attention. The poster has added fire. And the debut feels like the arrival of someone who is here for the long run.