Nishaanchi Release Date: Amazon MGM Studios, Anurag Kashyap Unveil The Trailer, A High Octane Entertainer

Amazon MGM Studios India has released the trailer for Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film features Aaishvary Thackeray in dual roles and is set to release on September 19. It promises a blend of action, drama, and romance, set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh.

Amazon MGM Studios India has released the thrilling trailer for its upcoming film, Nishaanchi. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film promises a classic cinematic experience filled with action, drama, romance, and comedy. The movie features Aaishvary Thackeray in a dual role as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, who are similar in appearance but different in beliefs. Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures with Flip Films, the film is set to hit theatres on September 19.

The trailer transports viewers to the early 2000s in small-town Uttar Pradesh. Here, the lives of Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangeeli Rinku, and Dabloo intersect in unexpected ways. It showcases high-speed chases, impactful dialogues, raw confrontations, and tender moments of love. The trailer captures the essence of rebellion and rivalry with a mix of humour and desi swag. With pulsating beats and grand visuals, it promises an explosive story.

Nishaanchi: A Cinematic Journey

Anurag Kashyap shared his excitement about Nishaanchi: "Nishaanchi is a story I've carried with me for years. It's my most cinematic film with a classic story at its center involving emotion, betrayal, action - everything I grew up loving in Hindi films. Working with Amazon MGM Studios India was extremely fruitful as they trusted me completely." He praised the cast's dedication to their roles and highlighted how the music enhances the film's emotional depth.

Nikhil Madhok from Amazon MGM Studios expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We are delighted to finally unveil the trailer of Nishaanchi to audiences. We at Amazon MGM Studios India are thrilled to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap for this film - a filmmaker whose bold and emotionally charged storytelling has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema." He emphasized their commitment to bringing unique films to cinemas.

Debut Performances Shine

Aaishvary Thackeray shared his thoughts on playing twins Babloo and Dabloo: "Nishaanchi will always be very close to my heart, not just because it's my first film but because it allowed me to explore so many different sides of myself." He described how playing contrasting characters challenged him emotionally and physically while contributing to the film's music added another layer to his experience.

Vedika Pinto expressed her excitement about working with Anurag Kashyap: "The trailer of Nishaanchi is finally here, and this moment feels surreal! AK sir has always been on my wish list... What's even more exciting is how different this film is." She described her character Rangeeli Rinku as sweet yet fierce and praised Aaishvary as an incredible co-actor.

The ensemble cast includes Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in significant roles. The film blends love, conflict, drama, and music uniquely crafted by Anurag Kashyap. As audiences eagerly await its release on September 19th, Nishaanchi promises an engaging cinematic journey that combines emotion with entertainment.