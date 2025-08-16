Nishaanchi: Imtiaz Ali Heaps Praises On Aaishvary Thackeray-Vedika Pinto Movie; "Wait For This Film Guys"

Amazon MGM Studios India has already created a stir with the first look of its upcoming theatrical film Nishaanchi. Showcasing a blend of action, drama, and comedy, the first look promised a gritty, action-packed narrative with laugh-out-loud moments. The story follows two brothers, mirror images of each other, yet worlds apart whose choices shape their destinies.

Imtiaz Ali took to his social media and shared the Dear Country song while raving about the much awaited film Nishaanchi. He jotted down the caption -

"wait for this film guys!!!

@anuragkashyap 10 at his best!!

stunning performance @itsmonikapanwar

@aaishvarythackeray (unbelievable)

@raghav45"

A gritty masala entertainer directed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi is shaping up to be a movie to watch out for, especially for the crackling chemistry of its lead pair Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto

The movie marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in a high-octane double role, starring alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap.

Get ready for bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood-only in theatres on September 19.