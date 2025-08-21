Get Updates
Nishaanchi Song: ‘Neend Bhi Teri’ — A Romantic Soulful Melody Track Out Tomorrow!

By
Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri To Release Tomorrow

After setting the stage with the electrifying teaser and its powerful first track, Dear Country, Amazon MGM Studios India and Zee Music Co. are set to unveil the next song from their upcoming theatrical film, Nishaanchi. Titled Neend Bhi Teri, this heartfelt ballad composed, written, and sung by the multi-talented Manan Bhardwaj brings alive the tenderness of love and longing. Hauntingly beautiful yet deeply emotional, the track immerses you in the silences, sighs, and unspoken words that define love's quiet ache.

Starring Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra, Nishaanchi is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap, this gritty entertainer hits theatres on September 19.

Turn up the feels - Neend Bhi Teri drops tomorrow! A melody made for romance, straight from the world of Nishaanchi.

