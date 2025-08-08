Nishaanchi Teaser Review: Fans Praise Anurag Kashyap's Film, Say 'Aaishvary Thackeray Looks Impressive'

The teaser of Nishaanchi, the debut film of Aaishvary Thackeray, is finally out and it's making all the right noise. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film introduces Aaishvary in a striking double role, packed with massy visuals, gripping moments, and a swag-heavy screen presence. From the very first frame, he commands attention switching between two intense avatars that hint at a story filled with action, drama, and mystery. It's rare to see a debut packed with this much conviction and clarity, and Nishaanchi delivers exactly that.

The internet has erupted with praise, and netizens are not holding back. Social media is buzzing with reactions that reflect both excitement and approval. One fan exclaimed, "OBSESSED!!!!!! Sooooo cool @aaishvarythackeray 🙌", while another hailed the entry with, "Debut ho toh Aisa #Aaishvary 🔥", cementing the idea that this is no ordinary launch.

His double role has particularly struck a chord with viewers. The comment "Double Dhamaka ft Aaishvary... 🔥🔥 Bangerrr" is being widely shared, showcasing how both his characters are being noticed for their intensity and screen command. A playful yet impactful reaction read, "ne aag laga diii Babloo Dablooo ne", clearly referring to his dual characters, while another viewer noted, "Lag raha hai ab kuch aaya hai naya", indicating that his entry brings in much-needed freshness.

With such a roaring digital response and standout visuals, Aaishvary Thackeray is easily one of the most exciting debutants to watch out for. Nishaanchi sets the tone for a promising journey ahead and going by the teaser alone, he's here to leave a mark.