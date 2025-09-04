Nishaanchi Trailer Gets Fabulous Response From Akshay Kumar, Calls It, "Fantastic!"

Amazon MGM Studios India has left everyone talking with the trailer of its upcoming theatrical release, Nishaanchi. Promising a high-voltage mix of action, drama, and comedy, the trailer hints at a gripping narrative packed with intense action and rib-tickling humor. Staying true to the essence of typical Anurag Kashyap cinema at its core, the film features Aaishvary Thackeray in an impressive debut. While the trailer has been receiving an amazing response from all across, Akshay Kumar has now also called it fantastic.

Taking to his social media, Akshay Kumar shared the trailer of Nishaanchi and wrote"Just watched the trailer of #Nishaanchi... looks fantastic! @aaishvarythackeray, your hard work really shows. Wishing you all the very best for this new journey. Love & prayers🙏"

The movie marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in a high-octane double role, starring alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap.

Get ready for bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood-only in theatres on September 19.