No Entry 2 Cast Update: After Diljit Dosanjh's Exit, Varun Dhawan Walks Out Of Sequel? Check REASON Here

Varun Dhawan's departure from No Entry 2 due to scheduling conflicts has created buzz, especially after Diljit Dosanjh's withdrawal. Boney Kapoor addresses the situation, confirming date issues but denying creative differences.

No Entry 2 Cast Update: Varun Dhawan's departure from the eagerly awaited sequel, No Entry 2, has stirred interest. Reports indicate that scheduling conflicts have led to his exit from Anees Bazmee's project. This news follows closely on the heels of Diljit Dosanjh's reported withdrawal, causing a significant reshuffle in the film's casting plans.

Varun Dhawan's Busy Schedule

Varun Dhawan is currently juggling multiple projects, including Borde 2 and Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. He is also set to begin filming for Bhediya 2 soon. Amidst this packed schedule, it was reported that Varun and producer Dinesh Vijan are planning another collaboration. Their previous successful ventures include Badlapur and Bhediya.

A source close to the production told Times Now via Mid-day, "Varun was very excited about No Entry 2." The source added, "Varun's dates are locked for Bhediya 2. We're figuring out the new combinations. Arjun Kapoor is still very much on board." However, the makers have not officially confirmed Varun's exit from No Entry 2.

Boney Kapoor Addresses Diljit Dosanjh's Exit

Diljit Dosanjh reportedly left the sequel due to creative differences with the team. However, Boney Kapoor has dismissed these claims as false. In an official statement, he said, "Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out."

Filmfare had earlier reported that Diljit's decision stemmed from creative disagreements. A source mentioned that Diljit was eager to work with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor but couldn't align with the film's creative direction.

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Boney Kapoor explained why retaining the original cast for No Entry 2 was challenging. He disclosed that filming would commence in June 2025 and expressed confidence in surpassing the original movie's success.

Boney Kapoor shared insights into the film's timeline: "It (shooting) will begin soon, probably sooner than expected. We've decided on the release date also; it would be October 26, 2025 – Diwali release." He added that they aim to meet their target despite extensive post-production requirements.

The developments surrounding No Entry 2 have sparked curiosity among fans eagerly awaiting updates on its progress and final cast lineup.