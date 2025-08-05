'No Formulas, Just Faith’: Pragati Deshmukh On Backing Stories That Matter As Dhadak 2 Garners Applause

The much-anticipated sequel to Dhadak has hit theatres, and early reactions are full of praise for its brave storytelling and the writing duo of Shazia Iqbal and Rahul Badwelkar. "Our driving force has always been the creator's vision," says Pragati Deshmukh, a creative leader and producer known for championing unconventional narratives and empowering fresh voices.

At a recent conclave (Content Hub Summit) she expressed some of her core ethics and values that steer her decisions in acquiring content "We believe in nurturing stories that have something honest to say, and in empowering the voices behind them. But every project is unique, and that's why we don't follow a cookie-cutter approach when it comes to deal structures. Our collaborations are built on trust, flexibility and mutual respect because great cinema isn't made through formulas, it's made through shared belief."

She also touched upon the ever-evolving dynamics of the industry: "The lines are increasingly blurring between language markets, and the distinction between theatrical and digital-first films is becoming more complex. Success can no longer be measured solely by box office numbers, music and digital release plays a vital role."

Citing a recent example, she added, "Kaalidhar Laapata, though originally intended to be a theatrical release, eventually found its own path as a direct-to-digital release and went on to become one of the most watched films on OTT this year. That's the kind of agility we embrace."

"A compelling story is where it all begins, but a story only comes to life when the project is creatively and financially feasible," she says. "As the industry evolves and market dynamics shift, we remain deeply committed to telling bold, relevant, and enduring stories. What we greenlight today will shape audience experiences a year or two from now, so it's vital to stay forward-looking. Change is inevitable, but our purpose remains the same we're here to make films that matter." says Pragati Deshmukh.

Zee Studios has long been known for superior films and this year they have bagged 8 National Awards across languages and categories, including recognition for films like 12th Fail. It's a testament to the studio's continued belief in distinctive, relevant content. As Pragati puts it, "Ultimately, success comes in many forms. The real win is when it all comes together - awards, great reviews, audience love and the correct revenue. That only happens when you consistently back stories, trust creators, and move forward with clarity and conviction."