Nora Fatehi Lights Up LA with Dance Workshop as Oh Mama! Tetema Climbs Global Charts

Global star Nora Fatehi is on fire, both on the charts and on the dance floor! Currently in Los Angeles, Nora attended a high-energy dance workshop where she joined fans and dancers who flawlessly aced the Oh Mama! Tetema choreography. Not one to just watch from the sidelines, Nora jumped right in, dancing alongside them and hyping the next generation of dancers and artists with her trademark infectious energy.

The atmosphere was electric, with fans capturing every moment of the star grooving and encouraging talent from across the globe. The workshop turned into a celebration of music, dance, and community, something Nora has always championed.

Meanwhile, her latest track Oh Mama! Tetema is scaling new heights worldwide. The song has stormed into the #29 spot on Spotify's Global Viral Songs Chart and secured a #4 spot in India, proving its crossover impact.

Reacting to the news, Nora shared her excitement with fans:

"Guys, I am so excited. Today, I woke up to some amazing news. Oh Mama! Tetema is number 29 in the viral Spotify global charts. Number 29, global charts, okay? This is insane. And we're number 4 on the India Spotify charts. So we're really coming for you guys. Like this song is going to genuinely be the summer anthem of 2025. And I have a feeling it's going to keep going on and on. I love this song. And I know you guys do too. I think we're about to hit a million reels on Instagram. So I see everybody dancing on it. It's insane. I can't get away from all the reels. This is a moment, okay? Guys, as a singer and a musical artist, this is a big deal for me. I love you."

While Oh Mama! Tetema continues to dominate globally, and with leading Kanchana 4 and multiple films on the horizon, and gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Uff Yeh Siyappa, Nora Fatehi's star power is only set to grow brighter. But for the fans who danced, vibed and laughed with her in the LA workshop, the real magic wasn't just in the music, it was in the humility of a star who never forgets to shine her light back on the people who love her. From dominating playlists to sparking dance fever globally, Nora Fatehi is once again showing why she's a true global sensation.