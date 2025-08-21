Nora Fatehi Obsession Goes Too Far: Man Jailed For Forcing Wife To Look Like Actress, Here's What Happened

Noora Fatehi's Obsession Landed A Fan In Jail: Being a fan of an actor or actress is perfectly normal, but becoming obsessed with them can lead to serious consequences. A similar case emerged involving a man who was reportedly fixated on the appearance of Nora Fatehi. A 26-year-old woman filed a police complaint, alleging that her husband and in-laws pressured her to resemble the actress. According to her statement, the pressure was so intense that she was allegedly forced to spend up to three hours a day in the gym to achieve a certain look.

As per Times Of India's report, a 26-year-old woman from Muradnagar, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, accused her in-laws and her husband of being obsessed with Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi and asking her to look the same way. The woman claimed that her husband allegedly restricted her from eating in order to prevent weight gain. Her husband is a 28-year-old physical education teacher from Meerut. He allegedly pressured his wife to spend 3 hours in the gym in order to look slimmer.

The woman's husband allegedly commented on her appearance. He even reportedly said that it would have been better if he had married someone who looked similar to Nora Fatehi. The woman wrote in the police complaint, "Two months ago, I found out that I was pregnant. I shared this with my mother-in-law, who showed no interest." She further stated that her husband one day gave her a pill that she later discovered was an abortion pill. Her health deteriorated post that and led to the miscarriage. in July this year, her in-laws did not even allow her to enter the house, leading her to file the complaint.

As per the reports, the husband has been charged under "dowry harassment, intentional humiliation, and abortion." As per the woman's statement, her family spent around Rs. 75 Lakh on the wedding, giving a car, cash, and jewelry to her husband. The woman allegedly also faced harassment over dowry despite giving a hefty amount.

Currently, the investigation is in process and police are checking all the allegations.