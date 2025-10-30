Nora Fatehi Offers Glimpse Into ‘What Do I Know (Just a Girl)’,With Fans Calling Her Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe

Global Star Nora Fatehi just dropped a stunning glimpse from her upcoming international music video What Do I Know (Just a Girl), and it's pure Old Hollywood glamour, in collaboration with Jamaican-American sensation Shenseea. Dressed in a fuchsia satin bodysuit paired with dramatic curls, pearls, and confidence that commands the frame, Nora looks every bit the global pop diva in the making.

She shared the first look with the caption: "I'm just a girl Loading... 💅#WhatDoIKnow" - and the internet can't stop talking about it.

Fans can't get enough of the look, flooding the comments with praise. "This screams ICONIC," wrote one user, while another declared, "She's the Moroccan Monroe!" Even rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh chimed in, affectionately calling her "Moroccan Monroe ❤", a fitting nod to Nora's unmatched charm, global appeal, and star power.

Marking her first official U.S. release under Warner Records, the single comes in partnership with 5 Junction, the global entertainment company founded by Anjula Acharia. This collaboration not only signifies a major milestone for Nora as a singer but also her entry into the international pop arena.

The international pop-track is set to premiere live at the UNTOLD Dubai Music Festival on November 7, where Nora will headline alongside music sensations like REMA, J Balvin, Martin Garrix, Alan Walker and many more. Fans worldwide are already buzzing with excitement for what promises to be a bold, genre-defining and historic moment in Nora's artistic evolution as a singer and performer.