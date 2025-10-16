NotJustMoms: While Deepika Padukone Shoots For King, Ranveer Singh Takes Charge Of Baby Dua

Shared parenting is one of those conversations that often remain unspoken. While both a father and a mother are parents, society tends to place the burden of responsibility on mothers. If a child makes a mistake, it is usually the mother who is questioned. From emotional and social growth to physical well-being, the responsibility of raising a child is, more often than not, unconsciously handed over to mothers. But in truth, parenting should be a shared responsibility, with both father and mother playing equal roles.

Bollywood's most loved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are already setting an example of shared parenting. Despite their demanding schedules filled with back-to-back shoots and commitments, they make it a priority that one parent is always present with their daughter, Dua.

Currently, while Deepika is busy shooting for her much-awaited film King, Ranveer has taken charge at home, caring for their little one. Their approach beautifully reflects that parenting is not the sole responsibility of mothers but an equal partnership. Through their actions, they reinforce the message of #NotJustMoms, showing how fathers, too, play an active role.

