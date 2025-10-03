NY Cinemas Rebrands As Devgn Cinex — A New Era Begins

Indian superstar Ajay Devgn joined hands with Vishwa Samudra Group to unveil Devgn Cinex, the new identity of NY Cinemas, at the iconic North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja held at the SNDT Women's College grounds in Juhu. The high-profile rebranding event drew the city's cultural and film fraternity, marking a grand new chapter for cinema in India.

The ceremony began with Durga Puja festivities, followed by the big reveal of the Devgn Cinex logo against a backdrop of cheers, music, and lights. The rebrand came as Vishwa Samudra and NY Cinemas joined forces, with the group pledging to redefine the movie-going experience through upgraded theatres, modern digital technologies, and nationwide expansion.

Speaking at the launch, Ajay Devgn said, "Durga Puja is a celebration of tradition, togetherness and shared joy. In many ways, cinema does the same, it brings people closer through stories. And what better day than today to announce the next chapter for our cinemas. With Devgn CineX, our vision is to bring this magic to audiences across India with state-of-the-art formats that allow every emotion and every moment of a film to be experienced at its fullest.".

Shivdutt Das, Group Managing Director of Vishwa Samudra Group, added, "Devgn Cinex is more than a new name; it is a vision to transform cinema halls into spaces of innovation, comfort, and culture. We are committed to scaling this brand across India."

With its debut, Devgn Cinex announced plans to introduce premium formats, while also leveraging modern digital technologies, including AI, app and web platforms, customer engagement tools, and rewards programs to create seamless experiences for moviegoers. The company also outlined its strategic focus on expanding across metros, tier-1 cities, and particularly strengthening its footprint in South India in the coming years.

Mr. Satish Kottakota, Chief Executive Officer, NY Cinemas, added, "Devgn Cinex is ready to expand its footprint with new screens planned across the country. Our immediate focus will be metros and tier-1 cities, particularly in South India, where the appetite for cinema is unmatched. This is just the start of a growth story we are excited to share with audiences nationwide."

The event's cultural setting at North Bombay Durga Puja, a gathering spot for Mumbai's creative community since 1948, lent the launch both heritage and emotional depth. The ceremony was also graced by acclaimed actress Kajol, wife of Ajay Devgn, and Mrs. Sonam Shivdutt, who joined the celebrations as special attendees.

Devgn Cinex now steps forward as a brand that promises: "Cinema. Reinvented."