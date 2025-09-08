One Two Cha Cha Chaa Release Date: Ashutosh Rana Says "People Usually See Me In Intense Roles, But This..."

Bollywood is about to embrace a wave of madness and laughter with Pellucidar Production Pvt Ltd's upcoming film One Two Cha Cha Chaa, releasing in cinemas on 31st October 2025. Directed by Abhishek Raj and Rajnish Thakur, the comedy entertainer promises confusion, chaos, and family-friendly fun just in time for the festive season.

At the heart of the buzz are two powerhouse performers from very different cinematic journeys Lalit Prabhakar and Ashutosh Rana who bring unique flavors of comedy to this rollercoaster ride.

Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana famed for his intense roles in Dushman and Sangharsh steps into unexpected territory with this film:

"People usually see me in intense roles, but this film let me dive into a different kind of madness. The comedy, the timing, the confusion it's a joy to watch and perform."

One Two Cha Cha Chaa also stars Anant V Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Nyra Banerjee, and National Award-winner Harsh Mayar. The film boasts a stellar creative team, with production design by Bijon DasGupta, cinematography by Amol Gole, music by Vishal & Sangeet, Ripul Sharma, and Aishwarya Nigam, choreography by Chinni Prakash and Adil Shaikh, and background score by National Award-winner Harshwardhan Rameshwar.

Produced by Sajan Gupta, Vijay Lalwani, and Ntasha Sethi, One Two Cha Cha Chaa is gearing up to be a laughter-filled spectacle that lets audiences see their favorite stars like never before.