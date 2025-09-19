Oscars 2026: Indian Film 'Homebound' Picked As Official Entry

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) Hindi film 'Homebound' has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category, chairperson of the selection committee N Chandra said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Chandra said a total of 24 films in different languages were in contention for representing the country at the Oscars.

"It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people," he said. "We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he added.

The 12-member selection committee comprised producers, directors, writers, editors and journalists. 'Homebound', directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

It portrays the story of two childhood friends from a small north Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied.

Karan Johar shares, "We are deeply honoured and humbled that HOMEBOUND has been selected as India's official entry to the Academy Awards... Neeraj Ghaywan's labour of love is sure to a find a home in a million hearts across the world"

Neeraj Ghaywan adds, "I'm deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I'm deeply grateful."