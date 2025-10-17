OTT & Theatrical Releases This Weekend: Baaghi 4 To Thamma To Lokah, Here's New Releases You Can’t Miss

OTT & Theatrical Releases This Weekend: This weekend, audiences are in for a treat, both on the big screen and in the streaming world. A fresh slate of releases promises to cater to diverse tastes, from supernatural romance and heartbreak to heartfelt drama and suspense. Whether you're heading to theatres or settling in for a binge-watch session, there's something new waiting to captivate every kind of viewer.

Baaghi 4 hits Prime Video on October 17, 2025, bringing back the franchise's signature mix of action and emotion. The film follows Ronnie, a naval officer haunted by visions of his lost love after a mysterious accident. As he searches for answers, shocking secrets unfold in this fast-paced thriller now ready to stream at home.

Good News lands on Netflix this October 17, bringing a gripping mix of suspense and dark humor. Set in 1970, the South Korean thriller follows a hijacked Japanese passenger plane and the desperate efforts of intelligence agents and an Air Force officer to save the hostages. Packed with twists, tension, and political intrigue, it's a must-watch for fans of high-stakes dramas.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra streams on JioHotstar from October 20, 2025. In this fantasy-superhero tale, Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan) arrives in Bengaluru carrying supernatural powers and a hidden past. She soon gets drawn into a fight against a deep-rooted crime ring involved in organ trafficking, with secrets, folklore, and rival forces colliding in her path.

Thamma hits theatres on October 21, 2025, blending horror, comedy, and romance in Maddock Films' supernatural universe. The story follows Alok Goyal (Ayushmann Khurrana), a historian obsessed with the origins of vampirism, and Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious woman tied to an ancient curse. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Sathyaraj adding depth to the eerie drama, Thamma promises a spine-tingling yet entertaining mix of myth, mystery, and laughter.

Nobody Wants This returns to Netflix on October 23 with Season 2, picking up where Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) left off. The honeymoon phase is over, and real-life chaos takes center stage, from messy families to career clashes and unexpected surprises. With new characters stirring the pot, this season delivers more humor, heart, and relatable relationship drama.