'Outsider' Harshvardhan Rane Urges Fans To Watch Both Thamma And Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Nepotism Khatm...

Harshvardhan Rane recently supported Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma during a theatre visit as both films excelled at the box office this Diwali, showcasing audience appreciation for diverse narratives.

Harshvardhan Rane has addressed rumours about a potential clash between his film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma. Both films were released during Diwali, with Harshvardhan's movie earning over ₹34 crore in five days, surpassing its budget. This success follows the re-release of his earlier film, Sanam Teri Kasam, which also performed well at the box office.

Recently, Harshvardhan and his co-star Sonam Bajwa visited a theatre in Gujarat to interact with the audience after a screening of their film. During this visit, Harshvardhan expressed gratitude to the viewers for supporting both Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Thamma. He emphasised the importance of supporting films by outsiders and took a jab at nepotism in Bollywood.

Harshvardhan Rane's Support for Thamma

In a video shared online, Harshvardhan is seen addressing the audience alongside Sonam Bajwa. He said, "This Diwali, you supported the films of two outsiders. Ayushmann Khurrana's film has released along with mine. Watch both the films, please, and enjoy both." His remarks were met with applause from those present.

Social media users praised Harshvardhan for acknowledging another actor's work. One user commented on his support for Ayushmann Khurrana, while another highlighted his stance against nepotism in Bollywood. The audience's power was also noted by a commenter who stated that actors should remember it.

Box Office Performance

Both Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat hit theatres on 21 October during Diwali. Thamma is a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and features Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It has collected ₹78 crore net in India and ₹110 crore gross worldwide so far.

Meanwhile, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri and has earned ₹34 crore net in India and over ₹45 crore gross globally. With a budget of ₹25 crore, it has already become a box office success.

The positive reception of these films highlights the audience's appreciation for diverse storytelling in Bollywood. As both movies continue to perform well commercially, they demonstrate that audiences are open to supporting varied narratives beyond mainstream cinema.