Pakistan Labels Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ Following His Balochistan Remarks At Joy Forum 2025

Salman Khan's comments on Balochistan at the Joy Forum 2025 led to significant backlash in Pakistan, resulting in his inclusion on the Anti-Terrorism list. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions about regional identities and cultural diplomacy.

Salman Khan has recently found himself embro in controversy due comments he made aboutalochistan. These remarks have reportedly caused significant uproar in Pakistan. According to reports, the Pakistani government has placed Salman under the 4th Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (1997), a list typically reserved for individuals suspected of having links to terrorism.

The decision to include Salman on this list comes after his participation in the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh. During this event, he appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to discuss Indian cinema's growing influence in the Middle East. Salman's comments about Balochistan were interpreted by officials in Islamabad as a challenge to Pakistan's territorial integrity.

Salman's Remarks Stir Controversy

During the forum, Salman remarked that Hindi films would be superhits if released in Saudi Arabia due to the diverse population there. He mentioned people from Balochistan separately from those from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other countries. This distinction was seen as controversial by many in Pakistan.

In contrast, Salman's comments received praise from Baloch separatist leaders. Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent advocate for Baloch independence, expressed gratitude for Salman's words. He stated that Salman's recognition of Balochistan as distinct brought happiness to six crore Baloch people and strengthened global awareness of their identity.

Implications of Being on the 4th Schedule

Being placed on the 4th Schedule carries serious consequences for Salman Khan. It involves increased monitoring, restrictions on movement, and potential legal action. The notification issued by the Government of Balochistan Home Department dated 16th October 2025 mentions Salman as an 'Azad Balochistan Facilitator'.

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by land area but houses only 6% of its population. Despite its natural resources, it remains economically underdeveloped with nearly 70% living below poverty. This context adds weight to the controversy surrounding Salman's remarks.

Reactions and Future Projects

Salman Khan has not yet released an official statement addressing the backlash from his comments. Meanwhile, he continues his work in cinema; he was last seen in "Sikandar" and is currently working on "Battle of Galwan," set for release next year.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions regarding regional identities within Pakistan and reflects broader geopolitical dynamics involving cultural diplomacy through cinema.