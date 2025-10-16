Pankaj Dheer Death: Hema Malini Devastated By Dear Friend's Demise; Pens An Emotional Note

Pankaj Dheer, celebrated for his role as Karna in Mahabharat, passed away on October 15 in Mumbai after a cancer battle. Colleagues and friends, including Hema Malini and Esha Deol, shared heartfelt tributes highlighting his talent and kindness.



The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Pankaj Dheer, known for his role as Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. He passed away on October 15 in Mumbai after battling cancer. His death has deeply affected colleagues and fans, with many expressing their condolences.

Hema Malini, a close friend of Dheer, shared her grief on social media. She posted old photos with him and described him as a "dear friend." In her heartfelt message, she expressed devastation over his passing and praised his enthusiasm and talent. "I have lost a very dear friend today and am totally devastated," she wrote.

Heartfelt Tributes from Friends

Hema Malini also highlighted Dheer's unwavering support throughout her life. She mentioned how he encouraged her in all her endeavours and was always there when needed. Her thoughts are with his wife, Anita ji, whom she described as the light of his life.

Esha Deol, Hema Malini's daughter, also paid tribute to Dheer on Instagram. She remembered him fondly as a family friend full of joy. Esha shared that she would miss their fun conversations and laughter. She extended her condolences to Dheer's family, including his wife Anita ji and son Niketan.

Industry Bids Farewell

Dheer's funeral took place at Vile Parle in Mumbai on the evening of October 15. Many from the film industry attended to pay their respects. Notable attendees included Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mukesh Rishi, Kushal Tandon, Dipika Kakar, and Shoaib Ibrahim.

The gathering of these celebrities underscores the impact Dheer had on those around him. His portrayal of Karna left a lasting impression on audiences and colleagues alike.

Pankaj Dheer's legacy will continue through his memorable performances and the fond memories shared by those who knew him well. His contributions to television remain cherished by fans across generations.