Pankaj Dheer Death: When Late Actor Shared Fond Memories With Salman - There Is No Better Human Being Than Him

Pankaj Dheer, famous for his role as Karna in Mahabharat, has passed away at 68. Bollywood actor Salman Khan attended his funeral, showcasing their deep friendship. Dheer's legacy in Indian television endures, with fans remembering his impactful performances.



Actor Pankaj Dheer, known for his role as Karna in B.R. Chopra's 'Mahabharat,’ passed away at 68. His death left many heartbroken, and the industry gathered to pay their respects during his final rites. Among those present was Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who shared a deep bond with Dheer beyond their professional collaborations.

Salman Khan's Emotional Tribute

Salman Khan attended the funeral to support the grieving family. He was seen comforting Dheer's son, Nikitin Dheer, and standing by them during this difficult time. The two actors had worked together in films like 'Sanam Bewafa’ (1991) and 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’ (2002), but their relationship extended beyond work.

Pankaj Dheer's Admiration for Salman Khan

In a past interview with Lehren Retro, Pankaj Dheer expressed admiration for Salman Khan. He fondly remembered playing cricket with Salman and his brother, praising Salman's success and character. "There is no better human being than Salman in the film industry," he said, adding that Salman has a big heart and is a fantastic person.

A Legacy Remembered

Pankaj Dheer's portrayal of Karna remains unforgettable. In his last appearance on Farah Khan's Vlog in January 2025, he mentioned that while people might not remember his name, they would never forget Karna. As fans mourn his loss, clips of him as Karna circulate on social media, celebrating his legacy.

The news of Pankaj Dheer’s passing has deeply affected family, friends, and fans alike. His contribution to Indian television through his iconic role continues to be cherished by many.