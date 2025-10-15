Pankaj Dheer Funeral: Salman Gives Emotional Farewell To Late Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge Co-Star

Bollywood icon Salman Khan attended the funeral of Pankaj Dheer, famed for his role in Mahabharat. Dheer, who passed away at 68, leaves behind a notable legacy in Indian television and film.



Bollywood icon Salman Khan was present to his respects at funeral of Pank Dheer, is fondly for his portrayal of Karna in the television series Mahabharat. The ceremony took place in Mumbai on October 15, drawing numerous personalities from the film and television industry to honour the late actor.

Pankaj Dheer's passing at 68 came after a prolonged battle with cancer. His death was confirmed by Amit Behl, a close friend and member of CINTAA. "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust's erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025," stated an official release from the Cine & TV Artistes' Association.

Salman Khan's Emotional Tribute

Salman Khan arrived at the funeral wearing a simple olive-green shirt, visibly moved as he offered condolences to the Dheer family. Actor Mukesh Rishi was also present at the cremation ground, standing quietly with other industry members. Nikitin Dheer, Pankaj's son, appeared heartbroken as he accompanied his father's body to its final resting place.

Pankaj Dheer gained nationwide fame in the late 1980s through his role as Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. His portrayal of this tragic warrior prince left a lasting impact on Indian television audiences. Beyond Mahabharat, he demonstrated his acting prowess in several successful TV shows such as Chandrakanta and The Great Maratha.

Pankaj Dheer's Legacy

Dheer's career extended beyond television; he appeared in films like Sanam Bewafa and Baadshah. He also directed My Father Godfather and established the Abhinay Acting Academy. His commanding presence and deep voice made him a respected figure in Indian entertainment.

The veteran actor is survived by his wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer. His contributions to both television and film have left an indelible mark on the industry, ensuring that his legacy will be remembered for years to come.