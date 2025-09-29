Papon Apologises For Cancelling Shows, Pauses Work To Mourn Zubeen Garg’s Demise

Renowned singer and composer Papon has cancelled his upcoming Mumbai show scheduled for October 1, along with all promotions and commitments, following the sudden demise of his close friend and celebrated Assamese musician Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen, a towering figure in the Assamese and Indian music industry, passed away on September 19, leaving fans and fellow artists heartbroken.

On halting his promotions, shows, and shoots, Papon said, "I sincerely apologise to all concerned for cancelling my commitments."

As a mark of respect, Papon has decided to cancel all his professional commitments till Zubeen's 13th-day ritual. Earlier, when he arrived in Guwahati to pay his last respects, he described Zubeen's passing as an irreparable loss, not only for him personally but for the entire state.

Zubeen Garg's passing marks the end of an era for Assamese music, leaving a void that words can barely capture.