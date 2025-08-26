Param Sundari Advance Booking Open Now! Here's How To Buy Tickets For Janhvi Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra's Film

Param Sundari Advance Booking Open: Are you a fan of love stories? If so, there's good news, Param Sundari is hitting theaters soon! Even better, ticket bookings are now open. Will this romantic tale break box office records? How can you get your hands on the tickets? Let's dive into the advance booking details. Param Sundari tells the heartfelt story of a romance between a North Indian man and a South Indian woman, an emotional journey you won't want to miss.

Param Sundari Advance Booking Open Now!

Param Sundari's advance booking for the Day 1 show is finally open now. Always Bollywood took to X to tweet, "#ParamSundari advance bookings open now...✅ Grab your tickets."

How To Buy Param Sundari Tickets?

Param Sundari tickets are available to purchase from Book My Show, Paytm, or District by Zomato. The ticket price starts from as low as Rs. 100 and goes up to Rs. 700.

follow these steps to watch Param Sundari tickets:

Step 1: Open Paytm, BookMyShow or District by Zomato app

Step 2: Search for 'Param Sundari' in the search bar

Step 3: Click on 'Book tickets'

Step 4: Choose to price range

Step 5: Choose how many sets you want to book. To note, you can book up to 10 tickets at a time

Step 6: After your seats are confirmed, make the payment, and the tickets will be sent to your email ID or phone number for confirmation

Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The music in the movie is given by Sachin-Jigar. Param Sundari stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie will be released on Friday, August 29, 2025.