Param Sundari Cast Fees: Sidharth Malhotra Or Janhvi Kapoor - Who’s Charging More Money? What Is The Budget?

Param Sundari Cast Fees: Following the disappointing performance of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's starrer War 2, Bollywood is now set to witness the release of a mid-budget film - Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film has been grabbing eyeballs for its hit music and its similarity to Shah Rukh Khan's starrer Chennai Express.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Param Sundari is touted as a romantic comedy. Besides the superhit horror-comedy universe, Maddock Films is known to make good rom-coms, and that's why a section of moviegoers is awaiting the release of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film.

WHAT IS THE BUDGET OF PARAM SUNDARI?

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Param Sundari has been made on a mid-scale, with the makers investing nearly Rs 45-50 crore in its production. However, the makers haven't officially revealed the budget.

The film is expected to showcase grand visuals, high-quality production design, and a compelling storyline, making it one of the talked-about movies.

PARAM SUNDARI CAST FEES: HOW MUCH MONEY SIDHARTH MALHOTRA & JANHVI KAPOOR ARE CHARGING?

According to a Times Now report, Sidharth Malhotra has been paid a salary between Rs 10-12 crore for Param Sundari. He's playing the character of male protagonist Param in the film. On the other hand, Janhvi took home Rs 4-5 crore for the rom-com.

Popular 90s actor Sanjay Kapoor will also be seen in a significant role in the movie. As per the report, the actor has been paid around Rs 50 lakh for his part. Manjot Singh, who has been part of several Bollywood films, is said to be paid a fee of around Rs 25 lakh. This means Sidharth is the highest-paid actor in the cast of Param Sundari.

PARAM SUNDARI RELEASE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH IN THEATRES?

Param Sundari is all set to release in theatres on August 29, 2025. While the trailer has received a mix of reactions from audiences, expectations for its box office performance remain decent, with fans eager to see how the film unfolds on the big screen.