Param Sundari First Review: Sidharth-Janhvi’s Film Is Entertaining, Sure Shot Winner & The Story…..

Param Sundari First Review: The year 2025 is quite special for Sidharth Malhotra both on the personal and professional front. The handsome hunk, who had embraced fatherhood for the first time with the arrival of his daughter, is now making headline for his first release of the year. We are talking about Param Sundari which also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy and marks Sidharth and Janhvi's collaboration and their fresh chemistry has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

Also starring Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh and Sanjay Kapoor, Param Sundari revolves around a young couple wherein a young man from Delhi falls in love with a South Indian gilr Dekhpatta Sundari Damodaram Pillai who is a half-Tamilian and half-Malayali. And then begins the roller coaster ride of cultural differences, misunderstandings and expectations from family. As Param Sundari has managed to create a massive buzz with its impressive and peppy songs, we have got our hands on the first review of the film

Param Sundari First Review

Taking to social media, actor turned critic Kuldeep Gadhvi wrote, "The film runs for 2 hours and 32 minutes and honestly, it kept me entertained from the very beginning till the end. Director Tushar Jalota's vision is simply faboulous. the story follows a north Indian and a south Indian who find unexpected love. Their cultural differences spark a hilarious and chaotic romance with plenty of twists and turns, two diverse worlds collide in a heartwarming, engaging and fun filled journey. Truly, I loved the story- it never loses grip".

Furthermore, he emphasised that Janhvi looks impactful in her role while Sidharth has a superb screen presence. Gadhvi gave Param Sundari a rating of 4.5 stars and emphasised, "Param Sundari is a sure shot winner! It's entertaining, emotional and visually beautiful. The direction, performances and technical aspects combine to deliver a complete cinematic experience."

Meanwhile, as Param Sundari has been facing continuous comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express, Janhvi told Mirchi Plus, "It's a hit movie and an iconic movie. But Deepika [Padukone] played a Tamilian in the film, and I play a half-Tamilian, half-Malayali girl... which, if you think about it, is a generalisation happening from the people who are comparing the two films. I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It's a different milieu altogether, and it's not like that this is a repetitive thing at all".