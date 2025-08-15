Param Sundari: Religious Group Slams Sidharth-Janhvi's Film; Demands Removal Of Flirty Church Scene's

Controversy surrounds Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, as a religious group protests a church scene. The group demands removal and threatens public protests over the film's portrayal of a sacred space.

Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film, Param Sundari, has stirred controversy. The film, produced by the creators of Stree and Chhaava, faces backlash for allegedly offending the Christian community. A religious group has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Mumbai Police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and Maharashtra government to demand the removal of a provocative scene set in a church.

The organisation has contested the CBFC's approval of this scene. They have warned that public protests will ensue if it remains in the movie. Additionally, they have requested an FIR against the film's producer, director, and cast for "offending the sentiments of the Catholic community." The Watchdog Foundation expressed concern over this portrayal.

Concerns Over Church Portrayal

The foundation stated that "the church is a sacred place of worship for Christians, and it should not be depicted as a stage for indecent content." They believe such portrayals compromise the sanctity of religious sites. "This portrayal not only disrespects the spiritual sanctity of the religious place of worship but also deeply offends the sensibilities of the Catholic community," they added.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta highlighted that "The CBFC, established under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is entrusted with certifying films while taking into account both artistic expression and respect for religious feelings." As of now, neither the filmmakers nor CBFC have responded to these allegations.

Film Details and Release

Tushar Jalota directs Param Sundari, which tells the story of a South Indian girl who falls in love with a North Indian boy. The teaser evoked memories of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express among viewers. Initially set for release last month, its premiere has been postponed to August 29.

The controversy surrounding Param Sundari highlights ongoing tensions between creative expression and cultural sensitivities in cinema. As audiences await further developments, it remains to be seen how this issue will be resolved before its release date.