Param Sundari Song Pardesiya Breaks Out As The Biggest Romantic Hindi Song Of The Year 2025

Pardesiya has taken over the internet and the charts - becoming the most streamed Hindi film song of the year in its first 24 hours on Spotify, with over 275K+ streams on Day 1. Four days in, the song has already crossed 2.5 million streams on Spotify alone and is picking up speed by the hour.

Notably, it was the most-streamed romantic Hindi song of the year in its first week, outperforming dance numbers and party tracks.

Beyond the numbers, Pardesiya is a cultural moment. The song's official audio has sparked 40K+ reels on Instagram, with fans flooding social media with edits, memes, and recreations of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's dreamy onscreen chemistry. Pardesiya is becoming the go-to soundtrack for everything love.

And at the heart of it all is Sonu Nigam's timeless voice, paired with a beautiful melody and the stirring romance between its lead pair. Across social media, people are calling this the "most melodic pairing of the year" - a soulful throwback to the golden age of Hindi film love songs.

The numbers speak for themselves:

• #25 on Spotify India Daily Top 200

• #19 on Apple Music India

• #41 on Shazam India

• #20 on YouTube Global Daily Top Music Videos

• #3 on YouTube India Music Trending

In a landscape ruled by fast beats and flashy dance numbers, Pardesiya stands tall - as the most-streamed romantic Hindi song of the year in its first week.

The love story that has everyone talking - Param Sundari is slated to release in cinemas on August 29, 2025. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Param Sundari is a vibrant, romantic celebration of opposites attracting - of North ka munda and South ki grace; of love, laughter, and cultural chaos in the heart of Kerala.