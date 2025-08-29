Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi-Sidharth’s Film Paisa Vasool Or Barbaad? Check Tweets Before Watching It

Param Sundari X Review: Sidharth Malhotra is having a remarkable year in 2025, both personally and professionally. He recently became a father to a daughter and is now in the spotlight for his first film release of the year. The movie titled as Param Sundari also features Janhvi Kapoor and it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Directed by Tushar Jalota, this romantic comedy showcases Sidharth and Janhvi's fresh on-screen chemistry, which has caught significant attention and is particularly noted as a highlight of the movie.

Param Sundari also stars Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor. The storyline follows a young man from Delhi,played by Sidharth Malhotra, who falls for Dekhpatta Sundari Damodaram Pillai, a girl with Tamilian and Malayali roots which has been essayed by Janhvi Kapoor. Their love story unfolds amidst cultural clashes, misunderstandings, and family expectations. The film's catchy songs have already created quite a buzz among audiences. In fact, Janhvi's portrayal of a Malyali girl has got everyone brimming with opinions so far. And now that Param Sundari has finally hit the screens, here's what the audience has to say about it.

Param Sundari X Review

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, "Just watched #ParamSundari starring #SidharthMalhotra & #JanhviKapoor. Rating: 4/5. First Half - Stylish entry, Sid-Janhvi chemistry, catchy songs & a gripping interval hook! Second Half / Climax - Power-packed family drama + massy action showdown". Another user tweeted, "#ParamSundariReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #ParamSundari is a total entertainer. A fun mix of comedy & romance that keeps you hooked. #anhviKapoor shines in her best role yet while #SidharthMalhotra adds his effortless charm. A refreshing watch, worth it!"

Meanwhile, talking about his experience of working with Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth during the Delhi promotions of Param Sundari, stated, "More than just relying on the script, she brings instinct to her performance, reacts in the moment, and creates that magic every actor looks for. And Janhvi has that instinct in abundance," as quoted by OTT Play.